Remember the North American Free Trade Agreement, or as President Donald Trump calls it, the “worst trade deal”? His intense rhetoric toward NAFTA won the hearts of voters—particularly in the Midwest and particularly with auto workers who blamed the agreement for a loss of industry jobs. Heh, funny story. It now seems his administration’s actually not looking to destroy the deal.
Trump May Seek Modest Changes To ‘Worst Deal Ever’ NAFTA He Vowed To Destroy
Remember the North American Free Trade Agreement, or as President Donald Trump calls it, the “worst trade deal”? His intense rhetoric toward NAFTA won the hearts of voters—particularly in the Midwest and particularly with auto workers who blamed the agreement for a loss of industry jobs. Heh, funny story. It now seems his administration’s actually not looking to destroy the deal.