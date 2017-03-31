According to the Wall Street Journal, a draft proposal circulating in Congress keeps some more controversial provisions of NAFTA, like secretive arbitration tribunals that have long been the subject of criticism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the proposal does call for reinstating tariffs if a flood of imports cause “serious injury or threat of injury,” according to the WSJ, citing the eight-page document. Studies have indicated the cost of cars could jump several thousand dollars if Trump’s administration reinstates tariffs.

This of course has automakers on edge. U.S. automakers have continued to shift small car production to Mexico, keeping their focus here on truck and SUVs. A significant tariff—or Trump’s consideration of a border tax—could disrupt the auto market drastically here.