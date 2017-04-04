Photo: Carlos Osorio/AP

The Trump Administration has made no secret of its disdain for the Environmental Protection Agency, clean air, clean water, or the idea of government serving as a watchdog to industry in general. How far will they go with it? I’ll tell you: say goodbye to EPA light-vehicle emissions and fuel-economy testing, pretty much.

Advertisement

Reuters’ David Shepardson reports that according to a White House budget document posted online, the EPA’s vehicle testing budget would be cut by 99 percent and the staff that does that testing would be cut by more than half. The cuts would be to the department that certifies emissions are met and that fuel economy claims are accurate.

Great!

Advertisement

From the story:

It represents a 99 percent federal cut to the vehicle testing budget and would require “pretty much shutting down the testing lab,” said Margo Oge, who headed the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality under President Barack Obama. The proposal, which would also cut 168 out of 304 full-time jobs, seeks to partially fund current operations by boosting fees automakers and engine manufacturers pay for testing. An EPA official confirmed the document’s authenticity.

While an EPA spokesman declined to say exactly how this will effect vehicle testing beyond what is assumed here, the document in question indicates the government will raise revenue by charging automakers more for what little testing it will do. The new administration releases its budget in May.

And you know what, fine. This is all fine. After all, it’s not like one of the world’s largest automakers was caught engaging in widespread emissions cheating that led to billions of dollars in fines, criminal prosecutions, massive recalls and untold environmental damage just in this country alone.