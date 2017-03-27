True Stories Of The Most Horrible Cars Owned By Your Significant Others Kristen LeeToday 12:00pmFiled to: CountersteerTell UsMetapost548EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink“Can we push this piece of shit off a cliff now?”Whether or not you’re still together, you can never change your feelings regarding That Car.Last week, I asked you guys for that one car your significant other, either current or former, drove that you absolutely hated. You secretly wished a horrible, fiery death upon it where you could leave it smoldering on the side of a back road somewhere for someone else to deal with.