Vice President Joe Biden just can't quit endearing himself to the American people. When asked what he will do after leaving the vice presidency later this month, he said he'd like to buy America's greatest rip-snorting V8-powered sports car: a Chevrolet Corvette. Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, you have to acknowledge that Biden's making a quality run for the title of Most Jalop Vice Prez Of All Time on his way out. Hell, maybe even most Jalop politician! According to those who were at this year's North American International Auto Show, Biden appeared to be doing a bit of shopping, stopping to check out various examples of high-powered Americana on the show floor. Huge grin of approval at the Corvette. Photo credit: Paul Sancya/AP Images It's the Corvette, though, that seems to have stolen his heart. The great American V8 engine is truly the impermeable glue which holds this nation together. One nation, under 'Vette, indivisible, with burnouts and donuts for all. All hail the mighty Corvette. Come hang out anytime, Joe! Detroit mayor Mike Duggan even gave Biden the appropriate sweatshirt. Photo credit: Carlos Osorio/AP Images