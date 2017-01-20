Trouble Funk -- 'Drop The Bomb'Raphael OrloveToday 8:30amFiled to: Traffic JamsGoGoLopnik2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement Just as New York City gave birth to rap, D.C. gave birth to go go, which never took off like its northern sibling. But it’s still incredible, and one of my favorite old tracks, ‘Drop The Bomb’ from Trouble Funk seems relevant today.Raphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply2 repliesLeave a reply