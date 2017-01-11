Transform Your Ford Bronco Mud Truck Into A Classy Swan Ride With A Giant Head SnorkelStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayFord BroncoFord RangerJeep CherokeeMuddingMud BoggingHOTDlolcars253EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via cpbdwbrbrs The swan ride is one of the most romantic slow rides at the amusement park. Just you and your special friend, slowly cruising on the back of a swoon-worthy bird boat. Why not bring some of that sophistication to the esteemed pastime of muddin’?In this video, we have a pair of V8-powered Fords muddin’ it up at the Diamond S Mud Bog in Middleburg, Pa.: a Ranger and a Bronco, best friends forever that they are. Only the Ford Bronco sports a curious mod—a giant swan head used as a snorkel. Advertisement Snorkels allow an engine to take in air from a higher location, hopefully out of the deep mud or water you’re playing in, thus keeping said muck out of your engine. Using one that looks like a giant swan head has the added benefit of making your mud truck the classiest ride at the bog. The Bronco isn’t the only vehicle to wear the swan snorkel, although its open bed lends itself well to looking like an amusement park ride enlarged for grownup truck enthusiasts. A Jeep Cherokee wore the swan the previous year. Regardless, we’re now convinced that a giant pink swan head intake needs to be a stock option on the new Bronco. Make it happen, Ford. The ComebackA New Ford Bronco And Ford Ranger Are Officially HappeningAlleged Ford Designer Drops Juicy Details On New Bronco And Ranger On RedditThe New Ford Bronco Will Be A Real Body-On-Frame SUVStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply25 repliesLeave a reply