Hello there, relatively young millennial with your first real job looking for a sporty coupe! You might have had your eye on a Subaru BRZ or Toyota 86 for the “balance” and “handling.” Forget that noise. What you need in your life is a lightly used BMW 2 Series coupe, which are incredibly cheap at the moment.



The 86, BRZ and recently discontinued FR-S are sporty cars for people who like to have fun when they drive. They are also apparently for people who like to buy sports cars only to get dusted a minivan, as our friends from Cars.com will illustrate in the video below.

I don’t care how good the handling is, you don’t want to be hosed in a drag race by a Chrysler Pacifica. The good news is it doesn’t have to be this way.



Despite some recent news about BMW potentially killing both manuals and DCT gearboxes in their future M-models, the 2 Series is a small coupe that’s good enough to still be called the Ultimate Driving Machine. And perhaps due to the waning coupe market and insane demand for SUVs, used 2s are dirt cheap.

You don’t need to drop $60,000 on a bonkers M2 to get the experience. For as little as $20,000 you can buy a very nice pre-owned 228i coupe: