That being said, Nissan executives are already working with Mitsubishi on reserach, development, product planning and other areas, and Saikawa says they can help further by sharing platforms and engineering. They won’t rebadge any Nissans as Mitsubishis as both marques compete with each other in the United States, however, we may get reworked Renaults in their place.



3rd Gear: Volvo Is Just As Worried About Trump As The Rest Of Us



Trade restrictions such as the border adjustment tax proposed by Trump could be devastating to foreign marques like Volvo, whose North American CEO Lex Kerssemakers warned Reuters that increased costs could be passed:

It’s very bad business for us unless we transfer all that extra money towards the list price.

The customer is the loser, or we are the loser. Everybody’s the loser

Any import taxes could come at precisely the wrong time, as the marque is about to hire 4,000 workers for a new $500 million plant in South Carolina. The plant will produce Volvo’s S60 sedan, and is set to open in late 2018.



4th Gear: Crossovers Are Still A Thing As Car Sales Decline A Bit



In completely unsurprising news, roughly one in every three vehicles sold since October 2016 has been a crossover, per Automotive News. That’s 1.4 million of the 4 million vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2017. Crossover sales are up 58 percent since 2016, while car sales have declined 7.8 percent.

What’s to blame for everyone’s newfound love for big beige-boxes? Lower gas prices. Kelley Blue Book analyst Tim Fleming told Automotive News:



It’s something that has been going on for more than 10 years. It just really accelerated three years ago when gas prices came down — when fuel economy became less of a concern.﻿



So far, the biggest seller has been the Nissan Rogue, so they’re at least doing something right over there.



However, for the first time since 2009, 2017 started off the year with a decline in automotive sales. Auto sales are down 1.6 percent for the first quarter of 2017. Automotive News suggests that we may be in for a down year, despite expected growth in the U.S. economy.

5th Gear: The Demon Is Already Stealing The Hellcat’s Mojo

With the introduction this week of a new ultra-mega-halo-muscle car for Dodge, the old Hellcat is losing its appeal. Alternatively, now may be the time to pick up a low-mile, probably-not-gently-used Hellcat. Automotive News writes:

Autotrader listed more than 2,500 new Hellcat-powered Chargers and Challengers at U.S. dealerships last week. While that’s not a huge number given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ roughly 2,400 U.S. dealerships, it’s a big turnaround for cars that had people leaving nonrefundable cash deposits less than three years ago.

Hundreds of the 2016 and 2017 Hellcats still carry dealer markups of as much as $10,000 over sticker that infuriated consumers when the Hellcats were launched in 2014. But hundreds of other new Hellcat Chargers and Challengers are now discounted as much as $13,000 under sticker, according to the dealer ads on Autotrader.

Demand has finally caught up to production. Those who wanted a Hellcat mostly have theirs by now, or they’re putting it up for sale to make way for the new Challenger SRT Demon.



Of course, these low Hellcat sales could be part of a wider market saturation with muscle cars, as Kelley Blue Book managing editor Matt DeLorenzo told Automotive News:



There’s been similar stuff going on with Mustang and Camaro. The market for these things may have been saturated. If you look at all the high-performance V-8 cars out there, things aren’t selling.

It’s a good thing the new Demon is a crazy halo car, then. Muscle cars just aren’t volume sellers right now.



