Akio Toyoda presenting the not boring 2018 Toyota Camry in Detroit. Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Toyota has heard one too many jokes about the Camry dent, and about how it carries the large, beige-colored flag of vanilla midsize sedans. But it’s 2017. The angles are sharper, the wheels are sportier, and Toyota wants you to stop calling its cars boring. Please. Guys. Please.

At least, that’s what it sounds like. Just a few months after unveiling the new, less boring Camry that may, in fact, be too edgy for Camry buyers, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda told USA Today:

“Until now, there were times when Toyota’s cars were called ‘boring’ or were said to be lacking in character,” Toyoda told reporters Wednesday. “But I now feel that, in terms of driving and design, our customers have begun to favorably evaluate our cars.”

USA Today reports that Toyoda admitted that the company still has “room for improvement,” which means the Camry (and its other cars! Did you know it makes other cars? It does!) could get wilder—especially with $1.3 billion dumped into its Georgetown, Kentucky plant where a lot of the Camry upgrades will occur. How... wild! Just like Toyota these days!

Toyota isn’t boring anymore. That was just a phase. Ignore it now. It is definitely not boring anymore. It won’t be your lame, everyday beige-sedan provider like it always has been. Get ready for wilder Camrys, and, maybe, fewer dents.