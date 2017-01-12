Toyota Is Building The 210 Horsepower Yaris Hot Hatch We DeserveStef SchraderToday 1:49pmFiled to: 2018 Toyota YarisToyota YarisYaris1088EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Toyota There is no cooler car on the planet right now than the World Rally Championship Toyota Yaris. Ever since it Toyota’s maddest peanut started testing, there’s been a sick, all-encompassing need among rally fans for an overpowered hot hatch Yaris that we common-folk can buy. Praise be to Toyota—they’re actually making it. Toyota announced today that it will show off a high-performance three-door Yaris alongside its WRC car at the Geneva Auto Show. Sure to be the best and quickest roadgoing Yaris ever—although the bar for that is admittedly low—the little car will pack 210 horsepower, or about twice what you’d get in a regular Yaris. Advertisement Advertisement I’ve only seen these renders of it, but I desperately need to hoon it with every fiber of my being. The newest Yaris will debut alongside a host of upgrades to the whole Yaris line-up, including design tweaks to the front and rear of the car, a refreshed interior and technical upgrades aimed at making even the humblest Yaris a better handling, more comfortable ride. Sadly, since it’s Toyota Europe making this announcement, we can’t say for sure that the Yaris hot hatch will ever reach the United States. However, as Road & Track notes, 210 HP is about what you’d expect from the next-generation Ford Fiesta ST, which American enthusiasts have embraced wholeheartedly. Sponsored So, please, Toyota: bring America your lil’ hot hatch. GIVE IT TO US NOW The New Yaris WRC Car Sounds Like It's At War With Its Own Exhaust PipeThis Is The Ridiculous Toyota Yaris That Team Finland Will Drive In The WRC This Tiny Toyota Is The Angriest Car I've Heard In A Long TimeStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply108 repliesLeave a reply