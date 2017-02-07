Toyota Hilux Runs A Red And Flips Over, Even Caught It On Camera (Wasn't Me)Justin T. Westbrook10 minutes agoFiled to: Car CrashesToyota HiluxDashcamAustralia4EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkDashcam footage captured a Toyota Hilux run a red light, get T-boned and dramatically roll over, all hilariously to the tune of “It Wasn’t Me,” the 2000 hit from Shaggy. Advertisement The video description says everyone made it out with only a few scratches. If some guys are listening to Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” and have almost no reaction to the crash, are they guaranteed to be high? Advertisement (No, the answer is they definitely are not guaranteed to be under the influence of the drugs. The real answer is that the people that hit the Hilux knew they hit a Hilux, a vehicle so indestructible that it is generally accepted that it is an alien craft, made of materials unknown to human scientists, and Not Of This Earth. You could jump right across the Grand Canyon in a Hilux, fail to clear the chasm because it actually isn’t that fast, and land in the river below with nary a scratch. Such is the strength of the Hilux.)(Just kidding, you’d die.)Via CarScoopsCaught red handedHere’s What Happens When Someone On Turo Crashes Your Audi R8 Sad Subaru Owner Watches As A Van Crashes Into His Car In The SnowThis Video Of A Pickup Crashing Into A Bus Is NutsJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply4 repliesLeave a reply