Toyota GT-One: The Spirit Of Endurance Racing In One Badass Photo
Raphael Orlove
49 minutes ago

Photo Credit: Toyota Motorsports 

The Toyota GT-One never won Le Mans. It will not go down as a champion. It will, however, sit as a reminder of the glory and filth of endurance racing.

Look at this one picture alone, taken in the 1998 24 Hours of Le Mans, the first year of the brutally-fast TS-020/GT-One.

It's covered in shit.

It's shooting flames.

It's gorgeous.

The brakes are glowing.

This Toyota isn't a winner, it's a legend, a not-quite-cheater and a testament to what endurance racing is all about.