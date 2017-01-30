Top Gear's Rory Reid Orders The Worst SaladRaphael OrloveToday 6:50pmFiled to: Top GearRory ReidSalad332EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink As a Top Gear host, Rory Reid must travel around the globe to drive the world’s most interesting cars in its most interesting places. Here’s what that life looks like, through his Twitter feed. Advertisement Somewhere on Rory’s lengthy travels, he made a mistake. That mistake was ordering a salad:I think I can say, without much doubt in my heart, that this must be the worst salad. There could be no worse salad. We at Jalopnik are sorry, Rory, that this salad happened to you.Hi RoryWho Is Top Gear's New Host Rory Reid?The Peculiar Saga Of Top Gear's Rory Reid And A Feral CatWhy Extra Gear Seemed So Much Better Than Top GearRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply33 repliesLeave a reply