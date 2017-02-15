Top Gear returns to BBC America on March 13th, but there’s been plenty of online content from co-host Chris Harris to feed off of for awhile. Now other Top Gear co-host Rory Reid also has a web show where he sets off in some nasty cars to drive on some nasty roads.



I sort of just discovered the new show called Rory Reid’s Road Trips today, but apparently there’s already two “episodes” on TopGear.com. You can catch the latest one, where Reid takes an Ariel Nomad on some rallying roads, and then gets pressure washed, on the Top Gear twitter account.