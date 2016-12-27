Top Gear Is Back To Banging Up Old Cars Again, Thankfully Without Chris EvansStef Schrader15 minutes agoFiled to: Top GearThe Grand TourChris Harris81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Top Gear While we’ve all been distracted by whether its trio of ex-hosts’ new show is worth watching or not, the latest incarnation of Top Gear is still there, plodding along in the background. They’ve got a new season soon, and thank goodness, there’s not a single appearance of Chris Evans at all in the trailer. That is quite possibly the worst drag race I’ve ever seen, but it does suggest there’s a good cheap-car challenge on the horizon. What more could we possibly want from a car show? Advertisement Top Gear’s old hosts are hooning for an American company. The BBC’s Top Gear is now led by an American. The world is completely upside down, but at least it looks fun. Also, No More Chris EvansThe Grand Tour Was Top GearChris Evans Stepped Down From Top Gear After Police Confirmed Sex Assault InvestigationMatt LeBlanc Confirmed As Top Gear Head Honcho Next SeasonStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply8 repliesLeave a reply