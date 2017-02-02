Tonight Is The Season Finale Of The Grand Tour In Case You ForgotJustin T. WestbrookToday 8:30pmFiled to: The Grand TourJeremy ClarksonRichard HammondJames MayTop GearAmazon Prime222EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink You may not have forgotten that tonight is the 13th and final episode of the premiere season of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s Amazon Prime show, The Grand Tour. I almost did forget. And I haven’t yet seen the 12th episode. Nor the last 20 minutes of the 11th.Don’t take this as any sort of indication that I do not like the show. I do like it. I really started to like it with the fifth episode, and it’s been smooth sailing from there (my only major reservation since the fifth episode being that weird Namibia road-trip two-parter). We’ll have a very special roundup of all 13 episodes coming for you soon as there is much to talk about, as well as a bunch of other coverage. Pretty much any somewhat-interesting excuse we can get ‘The Grand Tour’ into the headline for. Advertisement Advertisement Until then enjoy the last episode. The good news is that they’ve claimed Season 2 is already well on its way, and the episode ends with with the remark that the trio will be back by year’s end, so you (and I) have time to catch up.Please manage Clarkson's food situation accordingly. Clarkson, Hammond And May Will Start Filming The Grand Tour Season Two Immediately The Grand Tour Finally Did ItA Filmmaker's Thoughts On The Grand Tour's Big First EpisodeJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply22 repliesLeave a reply