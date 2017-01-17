Kat Callahan/Jalopnik

A reader recently inquired on the initial Tokyo Auto Salon 2017 post about if any vendors from China were present, and if so, how bad were they? Well... the answers are “yes” and “pretty pathetic.”

The booth space devoted to everything and anything from China was called, unimaginatively, the “China Parts Area.” It had no vehicles of any kind, just aftermarket parts of questionable quality. The area itself was small, ignored by most passerby, with half empty shelves, and even more empty looking attendants.

It was a sad and depressing place, and even gazing upon it, I felt the happiness being drawn from me like some sort of parts supplying dementor from Harry Potter’s Azkaban Prison.

Better luck next time, Chinese vendors. You’re going to need it.