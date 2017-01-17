Tokyo Auto Salon's 'China Parts Area' Was Sad And PatheticKat Callahan (鮎川きお)Yesterday 9:25pmFiled to: Jalopnik EastTokyo Auto SalonTASTAS2017ChinaSADNOT WINNING293EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Kat Callahan/Jalopnik A reader recently inquired on the initial Tokyo Auto Salon 2017 post about if any vendors from China were present, and if so, how bad were they? Well... the answers are “yes” and “pretty pathetic.” Advertisement The booth space devoted to everything and anything from China was called, unimaginatively, the “China Parts Area.” It had no vehicles of any kind, just aftermarket parts of questionable quality. The area itself was small, ignored by most passerby, with half empty shelves, and even more empty looking attendants. It was a sad and depressing place, and even gazing upon it, I felt the happiness being drawn from me like some sort of parts supplying dementor from Harry Potter’s Azkaban Prison. Advertisement Better luck next time, Chinese vendors. You’re going to need it.TAS 2017!Honda's Freed Active Probably Escaped From 1995's Hackers FilmThis Student-Built Toyota Starlet Delivers The JDM GoodsAll The Tokyo Auto Salon Datsun That's Fit To PrintKat Callahan (鮎川きお)kat.callahan@jalopnik.com@JezebelKatCorrespondent, Asia at Jalopnik. Lover of the Oxford Comma, despite AP Style, and the Commonwealth "S."Reply29 repliesLeave a reply