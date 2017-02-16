Tim Timebomb and Friends -- 'Adalida'Stef SchraderToday 8:30amFiled to: Traffic JamsTim Timebomb and Friends5EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement Yes, that’s the dude from Rancid and Operation Ivy getting together with a bunch of his friends to cover a George Strait song. Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply5 repliesLeave a reply