Thrash Snow Like Mighty Bear With Glorious Soviet Lada 2105Stef Schrader34 minutes agoFiled to: Hoon of the DayLada 2105SnowDriftsHOTDLada91 GIF GIF via Nikita Brotune There's something deeply satisfying about watching this Lada 2105 drift through its natural habitat of snow and ice. In dead of winter, you need car that is strong like bear. You need Lada, made of thickest steel and Soviet might. Clearly, Russian cars know how to handle winter's most brutal and powdery conditions. Man, I love seeing these old things get wicked sideways and toss big clouds of snow.