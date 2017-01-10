GIF GIF via Nikita Brotune

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching this Lada 2105 drift through its natural habitat of snow and ice.



In dead of winter, you need car that is strong like bear. You need Lada, made of thickest steel and Soviet might.



Clearly, Russian cars know how to handle winter’s most brutal and powdery conditions.



Man, I love seeing these old things get wicked sideways and toss big clouds of snow.

