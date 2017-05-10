In discussions about autonomous driving, it’s easy to fall into a trap of defining the technology with a broad brushstroke. But there are explicit differences between something as simple as “semi-autonomous” (what we have on the road toady) and “autonomous” (what carmakers want on the road by next decade). This video from BMW helps explain the important distinctions.
You may also like
Recent from Ryan Felton
- 2
- 153
- 12.3K
Jalopnik · Ryan Felton
Ford's Profits Are Dwindling And Investors Don't Care About Robot Taxis
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.