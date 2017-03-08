GIF

You might think you’ve seen some a good driving. Excellent car control. Sharp reactions. Nah, son. Look at the snap on this ‘70s Celica drift car. Reassess those skill levels.

The excellent SuperD USA put this clip on my radar a little bit ago:

And that’s all good with me. This makes two liftback ‘70s Celicas in one day. Can we ever have enough Celica action? No. It is not possible.