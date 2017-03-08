This Toyota Celica Drift Car Is About To Shame-Slam All Other Driving Into The DirtRaphael Orlove39 minutes agoFiled to: Hoon of the DayToyota CelicaDriftingHOTD294EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF You might think you’ve seen some a good driving. Excellent car control. Sharp reactions. Nah, son. Look at the snap on this ‘70s Celica drift car. Reassess those skill levels. Advertisement The excellent SuperD USA put this clip on my radar a little bit ago:And that’s all good with me. This makes two liftback ‘70s Celicas in one day. Can we ever have enough Celica action? No. It is not possible.CelicaaaaThis 1000 Horsepower 1971 Toyota Celica With A GT-R Driveline Will Tear Your Brain In Half Watch How Bizarre The World's Coolest Vintage Drift Car Looks Driving On The StreetWhat Car Is The Most Toyota Celica?Raphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply29 repliesLeave a reply