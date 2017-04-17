When you’ve finished your laps and feel like you could conquer a Formula One World Championship title, make your way to the Euro Sports shop. Claimed to be the “largest F1 Official Goods shop” in Tokyo, there’s a whole range of merchandise from various F1 teams here. You can spend a lot of time and much yen here.

Advertisement

Go up to the second floor and this is where you’ll find the Global Discovery Zone. Here is where Toyota displays its efforts to eco-motoring. Expect many hybrids, EVs and fuel cell vehicles here.

It’s also where they display their latest technologies and have a few simulators. The latter is the reason to come up to this floor. There’s a ‘safety simulator’ which recreates various driver aids such as pre-crash system, lane departure alert, etc as well as a ‘Hybrid Eco Drive Experience’. You can’t make that up, there’s a simulator for eco driving.



At the time the Toyota FT-1 Concept was on display. It’s supposed to preview what the next-generation Supra is meant to look like. Anyway, by pure coincidence, next to it was a simulator of a FT-1 driving experience on Gran Turismo 6. Do this just to sit in those fantastic looking pods.

Advertisement

But while all these simulators are fun there’s no substitute for the real thing. That’s where the Toyota Winglet Challenge comes in. They’re essentially Toyota’s Segway but the “challenge” bit comes in completing a little trial course in as little time as possible. Of course you get taught how to use them beforehand. The English sessions only occur once a day at 2 p.m.

History Garage

Assuming you’ve survived the simulators and Winglet Challenge you can make your way to the History Garage. While it’s still part of the Mega Web its actually located inside the Venus Fort shopping mall next door.



Not that it’s a bad thing as the inside of Venus Fort resembles a Roman-style plaza, which is quirky and fun all on its own. What makes the History Garage special is not just the interior decor but the fact it hosts classic cars from various manufacturers, not just Toyota.

Of course there’s still a few old Toyotas to appreciate, the crown of the lineup being the 2000GT. But there’s also a Ferrari, Jaguar, Corvette, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, and even a DeLorean too. They even have cars from other Japanese manufacturers so there’s something to please everyone.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Now all that is fine and innocent but things start to get dangerous as walk through what’s called ‘The Corridor’. Here you’ll find many old books and magazines on display. You can actually even take on out and read it on a special table.

Opposite the reading material are shelves of model cars displaying the history of various manufactures. From Mercedes-Benz to Toyota, their histories are shown in 1:18 and 1:43 form. At the very end there’s a little special dedicated shelf (read: shrine) to TOMICA cars. This is to foreshadow what lies beneath.



The bottom floor of the History Garage is where you’ll find the ‘Grease GPS’ shop. Here you’ll find a vast selection of scale model cars ranging from 1:64 to 1:8. Prices are a bit steep but with the selection there it’s hard not to get tempted.



Advertisement

Once you’ve finished ogling at all the model cars you can have a look at the ‘Resto Pit’ too. This is where Mega Web mechanics restore and maintain the classic cars exhibited. You can even ask staff to have a look inside as well.

Motorsport Heritage

The Motorsport Heritage section of the Mega Web History Garage is a recent addition. Previously, there would be special exhibitions displayed for a limited time to showcase some of Toyota’s motorsport history. This new Motorsport Heritage section means these exhibits will be more permanent and will focus on a different racing series. For now it’s Toyota’s history in the World Rally Championship, which produced some amazing cars even if it didn’t always end so great.

