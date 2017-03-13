This Tesla Owner Wrapped His Model S To Look Like A CartoonRyan Felton7 minutes agoFiled to: teslaModel Scar wrapsvinyl wraps11EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: YouTube Have you ever wanted to live in a cartoon? One Tesla owner’s making that possible for himself, after he decided to transform his Model S into something that looks like it came out of an old-timey cartoon. According to The Verge, Burnie Burns, who created the science fiction web series Red vs. Blue, wanted to make his Model S P90D look unique, after his wife purchased a new pocketbook from a company that specializes in designing products to look two dimensional. Advertisement Advertisement Burns found that no one appears to have used cel shading,which makes 3D objects appear flat and reminiscent of old cartoons and comic books, Electrek reports, so he headed to shop in Austin, Texas, which delivered the final product. Yellow’s an intense color choice, but it’s definitely a look that stands out. Recommended Stories From German Taxis To Sick Chrome Lambos: The Crazy World Of Car WrapsThis Is What Happens When Wrapping Your Hummer Goes WrongNo, Turning Your Car Into A Rolling Billboard Is A Fucking Terrible IdeaRyan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikReply1 repliesLeave a reply