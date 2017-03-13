Photo: YouTube

Have you ever wanted to live in a cartoon? One Tesla owner’s making that possible for himself, after he decided to transform his Model S into something that looks like it came out of an old-timey cartoon.

According to The Verge, Burnie Burns, who created the science fiction web series Red vs. Blue, wanted to make his Model S P90D look unique, after his wife purchased a new pocketbook from a company that specializes in designing products to look two dimensional.

Burns found that no one appears to have used cel shading,which makes 3D objects appear flat and reminiscent of old cartoons and comic books, Electrek reports, so he headed to shop in Austin, Texas, which delivered the final product.

Yellow’s an intense color choice, but it’s definitely a look that stands out.