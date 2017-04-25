An OG Acura NSX is always exciting. A modified NSX is intriguing. An NSX with an engine swap, custom colors and a freaking supercharger seems like tuner heaven. This NSX doesn’t feel like the modified Hondas I grew up with, though. It’s an old car, but it’s repping a new way to be for import tuners.
This Supercharged 403 Horsepower 1991 Acura NSX Is The Anti-Tuner Tuner Car
