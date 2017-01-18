This Story Of A Tractor And A BMW Doesn't End WellAndrew P CollinsToday 2:03pmFiled to: Winter DrivingRecoveryTowingFailCrashes1026EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink (Photo Credit: Delfi.lv/Facebook) She wasn’t young anymore, but still elegant. And finally taking that breath of fresh air she’d been craving so long. When her big city shoes couldn’t keep up with the pace of her soul-searching she slipped, right into the arms of a strapping young cowboy. Could this be what she was looking for all along?So I may have spent a little too much time reading the backs of the books at the grocery store checkout line last night. But this scene of a poor old E36 BMW being rescued and immediately betrayed by a tractor dragging it out of a ditch felt like one of those terrible city-girl-country-boy stories. Except with a much more depressing and malicious ending. I think. (How do those stories usually end? I just flip straight to the sex scenes. I mean, I don’t read this nonsense.) Advertisement Back in reality, the tractor had a tough task here– the pilot wanted a little bit of a snap to get the BMW dislodged, but obviously used too much. The BMW’s wheels look like they’re fully locked up as the car slides helplessly toward the farm implement.Next time, spring for the snow tires! At least it looks like nobody got hurt. Advertisement Hat tip to Paulo!Get your hitch ready!Plan To Pick Up SUV With A Crane Goes From Bad To Catastrophic FailureWatch Hapless Goofs Try To Rescue A Camaro They Dumped In The OceanHonestly I'm Impressed How Far This Truck Driver Towed Ten Other Trucks With RopeAndrew P Collinsandrew@jalopnik.com@andr3wcollinsContributing Editor, Truck Yeah! • 1975 International Scout, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 2005 Acura TL, 2008 Yamaha WRReply102 repliesLeave a reply