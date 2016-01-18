This Saab Turbo-Powered Euro Hot Rod Can Drift Like HellMáté Petrány1/18/16 2:45pmFiled to: Hot RodsDriftingFord AngliaSaab4520EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Hi there you lovely American hot rodders! Meet this 1953 Ford Anglia/Saab Turbo drift machine from England. Apparently, it’s got too much grip, and that’s an issue. Advertisement Cruising around the countryside on tight British roads is lots of fun driving a powerful hot rod based on a junkyard Ford, but hitting the track with it takes the build to whole new level.What can I say? This is fantastic, and I sort of wish for cars like this to make it to Goodwood eventually. They must. In the meantime, all hail to this wonderful Saab Anglia and Carfection for bring it to our attention.Contact the author at mate@jalopnik.com.Reply45 repliesLeave a reply