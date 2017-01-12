This Rally-Style Toyota C-HR Is The Only Cool Hybrid CrossoverTom McParlandToday 3:53pmFiled to: Toyota C-HRTRDTokyo Auto Salon14511EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink I am of the philosophy that every car is made better when transformed into a rally car. Go ahead think about it and challenge that assertion. You can’t. You can’t! Further supporting my theory is this TRD-tuned Toyota C-HR in rally gear set for the Tokyo Auto Salon. For those of you that already forgot, the upcoming C-HR is a small crossover/hatchback thing that will line up against other small CUVs that also use letters and hyphens like the Mazda CX-3 and Honda HR-V. But for the Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota let their TRD team go nuts and mad two variants of the C-HR. Advertisement Advertisement The first is the “Extreme Style” seen above with a “motion control” beam for the suspension, 16" wheels, black arches and red mud flaps. Someone put that puppy on a dirt track and see what it can do.The second C-HR from TRD is the “Aggressive Style” which is primarily aimed at folks that bought a hybrid crossover and are trying way too hard at convincing others that their car has street cred. It’s got the requisite side skirts, black wheels, and aero kit to show everyone YOU MEAN BUSINESS with your C-HR. Sponsored If Toyota was really serious about making their cars more fun, they would slap a turbo on that yellow one and send it to your local showroom. Compact - Hybrid Rally, make it happen The Toyota C-HR = ProfitToyota Will Race Its Puppy-Looking C-HR Crossover At The NürburgringToyota Made A Rally Fighter And It Looks Like A PuppyTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply145 repliesLeave a reply