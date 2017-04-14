Heroism by Jason Torchinsky

Imagine this situation: you buy a brand-new 2017 Nissan GT-R. You’re really excited about this track-slaying beast. The next logical step is to take it out on a spirited joyride. So you bring it to the Tail of the Dragon. And this is where the trouble happened.



Unfortunately, the GT-R didn’t escape the drive unscathed. According to a user on the GT-R forum, GT-R Life, there was some debris on the road and the driver lost traction. The car allegedly only had less than 2,000 miles on it.

It’s a good thing those trees were there. Otherwise, something worse could have happened.

via The Drive