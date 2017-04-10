Photographers at motorsports events often seem to take a perverse delight from placing themselves in what looks like eminent car-induced peril. We’ve seen photographers hit by cars, seen them leap out of the way at he last minute, seen near scrapes, but this is the first time I think I’ve ever seen a car slap a photographer across the face.
