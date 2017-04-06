GIF

There are few simpler joys in life than sliding around on an oversized tricycle as a grown-up, but what if that trike had a 125-cc engine? Stunts for days, fool! Stunts for days.



While the video doesn’t give a lot of details in its description, these appear to be the “Drift-Trick JMC 125 CC” (as translated by Google) on the JazzMoto.ru site noted in the video. We’re especially fond of what this guy can do with them.



This rider drifts, donuts, and lifts wheels with ease—what’s not to love? Return to childhood sideways, with hilarious and reckless abandon.



This could be the world’s coolest tricycle.



[H/T Luke on Spokes!]

