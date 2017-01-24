This Mini 1988 Mazda RX-7 Is Actually A Suzuki Cappuccino Built By StudentsKat Callahan (鮎川きお)Today 9:26amFiled to: Jalopnik EastTokyo Auto SalonTASTAS2017NATSSuzukiMazdaCappuccinoRX-72411EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Every year at Tokyo Auto Salon, the students of Nihon Automotive College build some pretty crazy customs. And one of the things they seem especially good at is making tiny cars into versions of other cars that weren’t originally so tiny. This year, a Suzuki Cappuccino became a mini Mazda RX-7. And truthfully, it’s pretty incredible. Much like their Wangan Midnight Datsun Fairlady Devil Z out of a Subaru 360 from last year, the adherence to the RX-7's design language throughout the build is pretty much right on. I’m not entirely sold on the bright lime green paint job, but no one can accuse these students of doing anything quietly. My favorite part of the whole build wasn’t the car itself, but probably how popular it was with the kids. It really looks like a Japanese muscle car built for children, and the children noticed. It was the perfect proportions for their height, but they might still have a bit of trouble getting into the full sized seats and reaching the pedals. Advertisement Advertisement Now I demand a race between this and the mini-Devil Z. Just.... maybe not on any major Japanese highways. TAS 2017Lexus Brought Carbon Fiber Race Cars And Nothing Else To Tokyo Auto SalonNissan NISMOed Everything For Tokyo Auto SalonTokyo Auto Salon's 'China Parts Area' Was Sad And PatheticKat Callahan (鮎川きお)kat.callahan@jalopnik.com@JezebelKatCorrespondent, Asia at Jalopnik. Lover of the Oxford Comma, despite AP Style, and the Commonwealth "S."Reply24 repliesLeave a reply