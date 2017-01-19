One shtick that seems to work for Dodge is its habit of dropping stupid huge engines with obscene power numbers in its cars. First they came out with the 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and now it’s promising something even crazier, the Dodge Challenger Demon. And this might be it.

First, Vin Diesel might have accidentally shown off the Demon when discussing the upcoming Fate of the Furious film on Facebook. At first, it didn’t make any waves because it looked like it might’ve just been a couple of Hellcats, lightly modified with some new bodywork:

But coupled with some spy shots from Instagram, it looks like those two silver monsters might actually be the real deal:



The fender flares and the much wider rubber suggest that indeed the Demon will be a wide body Challenger, while the massive hood scoop should be a clue that we can expect quite a bit more power.

Because rule number one of the universe is that if it’s got a big bump, it’s got big power. That’s just a FACT.

Jalopnik has reached out to Dodge for comment and/or if they just generally want to spill all the beans to us, and will update this post if we hear back.