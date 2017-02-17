This Might Be More Of The Hellcat-Destroying Dodge Challenger SRT DemonJustin T. WestbrookToday 7:33pmFiled to: Dodge Challenger SRT DemonDodge ChallengerChallenger DemonDemon262EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screenshot via YouTube Dodge has been teasing the Challenger SRT Demon for months now, and all we know so far is that it will suck a lot of air, have some wide-ass tires, and it can be ordered without the back seats or the passenger seat. Yep, one seat. Anyway, this might be it.The badges look right, the massive hood scoop feels right, and those sure are some ridiculously beefy wheels for a production car. Advertisement Advertisement More importantly, the color and hood matches the cars seen in a clip from the set of the latest Fast & Furious movie, as well as other, earlier spy shots. Unless there are a bunch of identical custom Challengers running around streets and movie sets, this is probably the new SRT Demon. It promises more than the Hellcat’s 707 horsepower. We are all going to die.Here we goThe Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Launch Your Face Into Another DimensionThe Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Going To Suck Harder Than Metallica After They Sold OutThis Might Be The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Way Before You're Supposed To See ItJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply26 repliesLeave a reply