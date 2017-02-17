Screenshot via YouTube

Dodge has been teasing the Challenger SRT Demon for months now, and all we know so far is that it will suck a lot of air, have some wide-ass tires, and it can be ordered without the back seats or the passenger seat. Yep, one seat. Anyway, this might be it.



The badges look right, the massive hood scoop feels right, and those sure are some ridiculously beefy wheels for a production car.

More importantly, the color and hood matches the cars seen in a clip from the set of the latest Fast & Furious movie, as well as other, earlier spy shots. Unless there are a bunch of identical custom Challengers running around streets and movie sets, this is probably the new SRT Demon.

It promises more than the Hellcat’s 707 horsepower. We are all going to die.