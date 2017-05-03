I think I love everything about this little video. It’s like one of those ‘80s comedies about the underdog winning against all the mean rich kids, just told with a handful of cars and a very tricky hairpin turn. Watch to the end and you’ll see what I mean.

I’m not completely certain of the origin of the video, but I happened to see it on Initial P’s Facebook page. Here, just watch:

Oh boy. The way those first three cars struggled, especially that BMW M3, with the whole team of volunteers manhandling it into place, just makes the casual ease that the little Renault 5 Turbo pivots around that turn feel so perfect.

Someday, I want to pull off something as well as that little Renault.