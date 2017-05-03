I think I love everything about this little video. It’s like one of those ‘80s comedies about the underdog winning against all the mean rich kids, just told with a handful of cars and a very tricky hairpin turn. Watch to the end and you’ll see what I mean.

Advertisement

I’m not completely certain of the origin of the video, but I happened to see it on Initial P’s Facebook page. Here, just watch:

Oh boy. The way those first three cars struggled, especially that BMW M3, with the whole team of volunteers manhandling it into place, just makes the casual ease that the little Renault 5 Turbo pivots around that turn feel so perfect.

Advertisement

Someday, I want to pull off something as well as that little Renault.

Someone must have been watching drift videos

Impossibly Perfect Rally Video Shows Difference Between AWD, FWD And RWD
Was The Renault R5 Turbo The Most Powerful French Car Of Its Day?
WRC Driver Gets Lost In Parking Lot, Wins Rally Anyway