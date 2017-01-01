This Kid Crashing His Bike In Excitement To See A Nissan GT-R Is The Cutest ThingAlanis KingToday 5:00pmFiled to: nissan gt-rnissan556EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via YouTube Sure, people gawking over your flashy, expensive vehicle can get annoying sometimes. Just ask our pal Doug DeMuro about his Ferrari 360 Modena, if you’re curious. But when you get attention from a kid like this, a kid willing to crash his bike for a photo of your car before you drive off—nothing beats that. Advertisement This video, posted by the owner of a Nissan GT-R from his dash cam, starts off pretty normally in dash-cam terms: just some car leaving a drive-thru. But then a “GT-R! OH MY GOSH! Hey!” scream comes from somewhere off of the screen, and an excited kid on a bike comes flying into the picture soon after.The kid ate some concrete in order to get his photo of the GT-R, but he didn’t seem to care very much. The kid looks physically OK, and he got that all-important GT-R photo. The battle scars will be something to show in a few years. Thanks for the tip, Mike!Recommended Stories2017 Nissan GT-R: Godzilla Grows Up But Still Eats Supercars For BreakfastNissan Gives You A Discount On The 2017 GT-R By Raising The PriceYes, The 2017 Acura NSX Can Beat The Nissan GT-RAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply55 repliesLeave a reply