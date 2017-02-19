If you are going car shopping this President’s weekend and have a hankering for a V8-powered muscle sedan, this will apparently be the last month your local dealer will be able to order you a Chevrolet SS before time runs out.

According to GM Authority, the order books for getting a 2017 SS will close at the end of February. The Chevrolet SS was a classic case of giving enthusiasts what they wanted, but not having your fan base put their money where their mouth is. However, the death of the SS can’t be exclusively blamed on enthusiasts who didn’t pony up the cash.



Despite the fact that the Chevy SS had a Corvette motor up front pushing 415 horsepower to the rear wheels and an eventually available six-speed-manual transmission, the SS was far from perfect. The main criticisms was it didn’t look all that special for a performance-oriented sport sedan and the near $50,000 price tag was a tough pill to swallow for something with a bow-tie badge.

Whether Chevy would admit or not, it’s crosstown rival got the formula right. The Dodge Charger exuded a lot more attitude and could be had with more power for less, granted the Charger is only available with an automatic transmission. While you could argue that the SS had superior driving dynamics over the Charger, that didn’t translate to sales.



But if you have been dreaming for a car like this and have the cash, now is the time to act. You can order one with the options and colors of your choice, or, with some careful shopping, you can pick up a new or leftover car well below the dealer invoice.



With a little bit of hunting you might even find a “brand new” 2015 model with almost $10,000 discount. Of course, finding one for a good deal with three pedals might be a tougher challenge.

If ordering from the factory isn’t your thing, be patient for some of the end-of-model-year sales that GM introduces in the late summer and early fall with discounts of up to 15 or 20 percent off of select models. Given the sales history of the SS, there will probably be a good deal of inventory available in the months ahead.



Just like the reborn Pontiac GTO and G8 sedan, the SS will go down as an Aussie import that couldn’t find much love in America, but will be remembered fondly.

