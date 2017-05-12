GIF

A lot of people are going to compare the all-new 2017 Ford GT to the Ferrari 488 or the McLaren 675LT. This is reasonable: all are similarly-priced, turbocharged mid-engined supercars with distinct racing pedigrees. Except our friends at Carfection say the new GT has one key difference: it’s far more of a track car than its compatriots.



Yes, today is a special day because today is when the first wave of Ford GT drive reviews and videos start hitting the internet. (When does Jalopnik’s happen, you ask? Monday, and it comes from a very special guest you will all be quite happy to see back here.)

There’s a lot of hype about the new GT. There’s also a lot stacked against it, like the racing heritage it must live up to, or how it has to convince haters skeptical of its twin-turbo V6 engine, or those against its radical looks.

But this video shows that the new GT feels more like a purpose-built racer (which, by the way, it is) than many other high-end supercars, with their plus interiors and luxurious trappings. Not here. The GT is low, wide, mean, built like an airplane and loud as hell. And it’s more at home on the track than the road.

Can it live up to the hype and defy the naysayers? I look forward to finding out. Lots more to come from us on this beast.