Whoa my god is that a solid?

Change your oil with regularity and it’s an easy, speedy process. Change it never and your engine will cough out and die. Change it just before the moment of death and you get something like this.

This appears to be a ‘B2' VW Passat (the 1980s one) down in what sounds like Brazil. You can hear the mechanics joking that the oil doesn’t even stick to the guy’s finger. Another says the gas tank looks the same, laughing that it “looks like glue.”

The title of the video “A bit overdue for its 1st oil change...” doesn’t quite give up how many miles this VW engine suffered precisely, but it’s fair to say that it was too many.