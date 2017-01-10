This Is What A McLaren 675LT Looks Like With $448,000 In OptionsKristen LeeToday 2:01pmFiled to: McLaren 675LT SpiderMSOMcLaren1127EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Newsflash: McLarens are expensive. They’re made of carbon-fiber and moondust or some shit. And once you get into the options? Buddy, you are in for a treat. Advertisement For example, a typical McLaren 675LT Spider costs approximately $372,000. But that’s not enough for some people. Some people want more. That’s when McLaren Special Operations steps in, which is McLaren’s Haus of We’ll Do What You Want As Long As You Give Us A Lot Of Money.Recall the MSO Carbon Series LT, the MSO-ified carbony special edition that didn’t make any more power than a normal 675LT Spider. There were only 25 built. Advertisement Here’s one at McLaren of Beverly Hills. On top of the carbon treatment, it also has a special blue paint job that you can see the carbon fiber weave through. Also, there are some gold bits because gold! Now, why a person would commission a naked carbon-fiber car and then paint over it again is anyone’s guess, but whatever. It’s a thing that exists.How much is this blue wonder, you ask? It is $820,000—which is an additional $448,000 in options that don’t amount to anything more than some aesthetic touches. I have some trouble justifying that.I’m not a fancy nor a fussy person. A normal 675LT Spider would suit me just fine, thank you very much. So, in this highly hypothetical world, I could have the car and $448,000 to play with. Advertisement Sponsored What would that buy me, Kristen Lee? Let’s find out:This three bedroom, three bathroom custom house in MontanaAbout eight years of tuition, plus room and board at Boston CollegeAbout 19 Toyota CamrysA 1,400-horsepower Cigarette boatAbout 746 round-trip flights to ParisAbout 12 Harry Winston engagement ringsOne week of cruising aboard the Maltese FalconAnother McLaren 675LT SpiderTwo hundred and thirty-six pairs of these rad Swarovski-encrusted Giuseppe Zanotti sandalsIn my mind, all of these purchases would be more valuable to me than an MSO McLaren. Wealth is just wasted on the rich, I tell ya. Advertisement (h/t to Christan!)I'm CheapForget That Aston Martin Boat, You Want The Mercedes-Benz YachtCRISIS: McLaren Sells Catering Division [UPDATE: Not A Crisis]This Is Me In My New Aston Martin BoatKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply112 repliesLeave a reply