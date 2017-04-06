The Tesla Model 3 is supposed to make or break Tesla, and it’s supposed to go into production in just three months. But the weird thing is, no one’s seen a clean shot of a release candidate yet (save for a crappy, brief clip posted last month). Until now. This is a prototype just spotted running around, and if Elon’s right, that means it’s damn near production-spec.
