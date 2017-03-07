GIF

If you have ever wondered what happens when you tune a high-power single-turbo straight six with anti-lag, the answer is lots of extremely angry-looking flames.

This is Formula Drift pro Ryan Tuerck’s not-longer-Scion Toyota GT86 with a big ol’ 2JZ inline-six and an even bigger Garrett turbo, getting its MoTeC tune before the FD season.

The sound this thing makes is raw. It’s not like a collected pulse of gunshots, like you sort of expect. It’s just BOOM and that’s it. I can’t wait to see it actually ripping on track this year.