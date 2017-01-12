This Is How BMW Tested And Built Its Masterpiece E92 M3 V8Kristen LeeToday 12:12pmFiled to: BMW M3V8Engines808EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The screaming V8 in the E90/92/93 M3 was an aural drug for many. As much as the new M3 and M4's engines are more efficient and powerful, nothing can quite replace an 8,400-RPM redline. Advertisement The 4.0-liter naturally aspirated engine made 414 horsepower and when you mashed the throttle the thing really sang. Angels stopped to listen and Orpheus would put down his lyre.These days the M3 and new M4 use a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six with more power and more torque, and it’s one hell of a motor. But it just doesn’t feel as special or as revvy as the mighty V8 did. Advertisement This five-minute video is a bit old but we found it recently. It’s an excellent look into the wondrous engine’s assembly and testing. You don’t have to worry about annoying voice-overs or bad dubstep soundtracks—because there aren’t any.Em ThreeYou Can Buy This Loaded V8 BMW M3 For The Price Of A Base Model MustangYou Can Buy The Best BMW M3 Ever Made For Less Than The Price Of A Ford Fusion Picking The Best BMW M3 Is Harder Than You ThinkKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply80 repliesLeave a reply