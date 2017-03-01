This Is Definitely Not A 'Cute Little Jeep'!!!!Justin T. Westbrook42 minutes agoFiled to: 1987 Suzuki SamuraiSuzuki SamuraiJeep261EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Hey! As you can see from the above available evidence, the Suzuki Samurai is a more-than-capable 4x4 with plenty of character and its own status! It will not be compared with anything else! It was built to feature many shades of purple and it will not apologize! Advertisement And neither will this seemingly camouflaged specimen spotted by reader OMNI_GLHS, and they want to make sure you know about it! Let’s be clear. This decked-out-to-the-full-extent-of-its-life 1987 Suzuki Samurai is not a “cute little Jeep” and you will leave it alone! It’s serious! It has a ladder, and some mounted LED lights, and some super serious reflectors! You will respect it!!!! Advertisement Even the license plate declares it independent to excess! Not a heckin Jeep, OK?!Watch This Tiny Suzuki Samurai Courageously Rescue A Giant Semi Stuck In The SnowWatch This Guy Load His Suzuki Samurai Into An Ordinary Pickup TruckJust How Many Times Can You Jump A Suzuki Samurai?Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply26 repliesLeave a reply