This Is A Supremely Good Video About The Jaguar XJ220Michael BallabanToday 4:26pmFiled to: Jaguar XJ220Victory By DesignJaguar266EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Jaguar XJ220 is a legendary British car from the 1990s, and Victory By Design is a similarly legendary British show from the 1990s. Hosted by British driver Alain de Cadenet, this segment from the extremely cromulent show also features an XJ220C race car. Advertisement As de Cadenet notes, the XJ220C could be tuned for up to 800 horsepower, which sounds good to me. Also, it went like a bat out of hell.