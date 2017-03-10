This Huge Crash Shows Exactly Why You're A Dumb Fuck If You Street RaceMichael BallabanToday 11:06amFiled to: Car CrashesStreet RacingColombia27525EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Street racing is dumb. I repeat: street racing is dumb. This fiery Mercedes crash down in Colombia just proves that point. Thankfully no one was injured, but STREET RACING IS DUMB.Not only did they manage to hold up traffic just to start the race (dumb), they also held it in a tunnel (dumb), and then (dumb) Mercedes guy, who apparently started the race late (dumb) decided they were just going to bring up the rear anyways (dumb), and then tried to just hoof it up anyways (dumb), forgetting that a Mercedes hatchback will naturally suffer from terminal understeer (dumb), because that’s what always happens when some (dumb) “racer” who has no idea what they’re doing forgets that there’s a brake pedal, but that shouldn’t be a problem anyways because holy crap just go a track. Advertisement Thank you.h/t to Antonio!THIS NEVER ENDS WELLCorvette Leaving Car Meet Shouldn't Have Had A V8, CrashesMcLaren 650S Completely Obliterated In Suspected Street Race CollisionAlcohol Suspected In Millionaire's Lambo Crash That Killed 82-Year-Old Uber DriverMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, Jalopnik. 1991 Yugo.PGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply275 repliesLeave a reply