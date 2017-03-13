Photo: Latest News/YouTube (screengrab)

A man in San Francisco had his Mini Cooper stolen for the second time in only two days. After trying to get the police to go after the thief, the man just went ahead and tracked the perp down on his own using a phone app. Here’s the extremely nerve-wracking livestream of that quest for the carjacked Mini Cooper.



Ben Yu woke up on Wednesday morning to find his parking spot empty. But since his car sharing app Getaround lets him see the location of his vehicle, Ben knew the car was still putting around San Francisco. That’s when, according to Buzzfeed, the San Francisco resident called up local authorities to have them get his Mini back.

Sadly, the operator told Ben he’d first have to file a police report, which ended up taking three hours, at which point the car was stranded on the side of the highway without gas or keys.

Yu eventually got his car back, but then it was stolen the next day, likely by the same guy who nicked the keys the previous day. This time, though, Ben took measures into his own hands, tracking down the car himself, as shown in this livestream:

The app appears to be giving Ben new coordinates for his car every few minutes, and you can hear his passenger describing the car’s location as the video goes on.

Eventually, Ben and his passenger spot the car in a Safeway parking lot, they call the cops, and wait as the police apprehend the suspect.

Ben took to Facebook to voice his disdain for the police’s red tape-laden processes, which gave him only two choices: track down the car on his own and then get the police to help, or wait hours to finish filing a police report and let the cops maybe find it if it ever gets spotted on the road. He chose the former. I probably would have, too, though I’d be too nervous to do a live-stream.