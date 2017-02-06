This Fake Lamborghini Ad Is The Most Messed Up Car Commercial EverTom McParlandToday 9:20pmFiled to: LamborghiniSatireAd Watch292EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkI’ll get this out of the way right now; this is not a real ad for Lamborghini. They don’t do commercials for obvious reasons. This is supposed to be some sort of spoof, and while the production looks convincing, I’m not sure I can find the humor in it. Advertisement Get it, the dude has one wish and instead of keeping his son alive he chooses a Lamborghini. See, Lambo owners are so selfish and vain! Advertisement Ha. Ha. Ha.Maybe if I wasn’t a dad, I could get a chuckle out of this. I get it, it’s satire, but it hits a bit too close to home. I’ll let you fine people form your own opinions. Sponsored (via ShiftingLanes)Recommended StoriesThe 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Has 740 HP And Is Definitely The Lamborghini You Should BuyDoes The New Jamiroquai Song Pass The 200 MPH Lamborghini Test?Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador Found Wrecked And Abandoned In Beverly HillsTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply29 repliesLeave a reply