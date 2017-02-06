I’ll get this out of the way right now; this is not a real ad for Lamborghini. They don’t do commercials for obvious reasons. This is supposed to be some sort of spoof, and while the production looks convincing, I’m not sure I can find the humor in it.

Get it, the dude has one wish and instead of keeping his son alive he chooses a Lamborghini.

See, Lambo owners are so selfish and vain!

Ha. Ha. Ha.

Maybe if I wasn’t a dad, I could get a chuckle out of this. I get it, it’s satire, but it hits a bit too close to home.

I’ll let you fine people form your own opinions.

(via ShiftingLanes)