GIF

The real struggle with electric cars at the moment is how to put them into production at a sufficiently low cost with sufficiently long range supported by a sufficiently fast and available charging network. The performance side of things has largely been covered. Still, it’s pretty awesome to see a modified Chevrolet Corvette break 200 mph on electricity alone.

This is the work of Genovation Cars out of Maryland, which stuffed a 44 kWh battery pack into their C6 ‘Vette. They claim a range of 130 miles and put horsepower at a puny (by Tesla, Lucid and Faraday Future standards) 600 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, as Engine Swap Depot reports.

Genovation claims this Corvette broke electric production car records for top speed and for the standing mile, hitting 205.6 at the former and 190.4 in the latter.

The cameraman could barely keep up.

Genovation says it wants to sell electrified Corvettes for three-quarters of a million dollars.

Now we just have to see if the company can get this thing on sale, a recurring question about EVs these days.