I thought I was adequate at driving stick. I really did. And then I saw this video. My eyes have been re-opened.

Honestly, I think if I had more how-tos in life set to death metal, I’d remember how to do a lot more stuff.

BUTTER. BUTTER ON THE PAN.

TURN THE STOVE ONNNNN. STOVE ON! STOVE ON!

WAIT FOR THE BUTTER TO MEEEEEEEEEELT. TO MELT! TO MELT!

CRACK THE EGG (CAREFUL). CRACK THE EGG (CAREFUL).

LID ON. LID ON. LID ON.

RUNNY YOOOOOOOOLKS.

You get the idea.

via Reddit