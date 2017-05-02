GIF GIF via PB TV-PRO

Dutter Racing built one of the most wicked Audi 90s I’ve ever seen for Speed Race Fehring 2017. It was so fast that it added additional lightness on its drag run. Wow! Colin Chapman would be so proud.



Jürgen Dutter’s insanely quick Audi 90 was up against the Honda CBR 1000RR of Markus Rottensteiner to see who was faster down the 201-meter course, once and for all.

The two were surprisingly evenly matched with times around the 6-second mark. However, Dutter got a surprise on his final winning run that may or may not have helped him compete with the much lighter motorcycle: his door flew right off.



Add lightness and dominate, my friends.



[H/T Lewis!]

